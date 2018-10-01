Police commissioner condemns fatal chopping of district constable

(Jamaica Gleaner) Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has condemned the killing of District Constable Mellissa Edwards-Whyte, who was assigned to Crime Stop.

Edwards-Whyte was fatally chopped during a domestic dispute at her home about 9:00 on Saturday night.

In expressing his condolences, the police chief said: “It is unfortunate that domestic violence has robbed us of another promising talent, Woman District Constable Mellissa Edwards-Whyte was met with such cruelty and callousness and no effort will be spared in bringing closure to this matter.”

The Chaplaincy and Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB) have been instructed to provide all the necessary support to colleagues and friends of the late district constable.

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are also being reminded to use the resources available to the force, such as the Chaplaincy and Medical Services Branch, to assist them deal with domestic and other issues that impact their emotional, psychological and physical well-being.

In the meantime, police personnel are being encouraged to remain vigilant and undaunted as they continue to enforce law and order and build safer communities.