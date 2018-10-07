At least 6 dead after 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Haiti

(JAMAICA GLEANER) At least six people are reported to have died after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Caribbean neighbours Haiti on Saturday evening.

The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic were also affected.

Haiti’s Civil Protection agency is quoted as saying several injuries have also been reported.

But the extent of the damage and the exact number of casualties is still unknown.

Haiti is still anxious about tremors eight years after a major quake killed more than 200,000 people there.

Haiti is prone to earthquakes as the island sits adjacent to major fault lines called the “Ring of Fire”.