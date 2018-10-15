St Kitts calls in Regional Security System to help with crime

Plagued by crime, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday announced the deployment of forces from the Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS).

In a national address on Saturday, the St Kitts Government Information Service (GIS) said that Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris underscored his government’s position in leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the criminal elements that “threaten to derail the country’s advancement, human development and economic progress, a country that is leading the region in its fiscal performance and stability”. The St Kitts GIS said in a release that RSS forces began arriving in the Federation on October 10th, 2018, and will continue to arrive in sufficient numbers to assist ongoing efforts at ensuring citizen safety and security. RSS members are already deployed throughout the communities with local national security personnel, and their “presence will help local law enforcement to expand the extent of their coverage of the country,” the release added.

The release added that St. Kitts is a member of the RSS and financially contributes to support the functioning of this important regional security mechanism.

“That membership and financial contribution oblige the RSS to assist the Federation when necessary. It is yet another available security asset and my Government will not hesitate to utilize all assets at our disposal to further the peace and security of our country,” Harris said. He added in the release that the RSS will remain in St. Kitts and Nevis for as long as necessary until the security forces advise that their presence is no longer needed. “The Government asks for the fullest understanding and cooperation of the general public in their engagement with the RSS members and the members of the local security forces. Public safety and security are my Government’s highest priorities and no stone shall be left unturned and no effort or expense spared in ensuring that all Kittitians and Nevisians and all who call St. Kitts and Nevis home are safe and secure,” Harris said. The Prime Minister also said “The High Command of the Police has advised that the Force would benefit from additional manpower at this time. The shortage of manpower affects the ability of the Police to properly execute their strategic plan and has prompted the call from them for the RSS to augment the number of security personnel on the ground. The Government continues to appeal to young Kittitians and Nevisians to take advantage of the career opportunities in Serving their Country as police officers”.