T&T police release sketches of two men wanted for home-invasion killing

(Trinidad Express) Police are searching for two men in connection with the home-invasion killing of Penal technician Rawson Rattan two weeks ago.

The sketches of two men have been made public.

One of the men was described of approximately 174 centimetres (five feet seven inches), muscular build with dark complexion.

The man was also described as having a round face with round eyes, a broad nose, and wore a short beard.

He spoke with a high-pitched voice.

The other man is taller – approximately 182 centimetres – with brown complexion, a narrow face with a short plaits and beard. Rattan was killed on September 27 in his apartment at his parents’ house at SS Erin Road, Syne Village.

As fought with the two robbers, he was stabbed and shot.

His parents and his nephew were tied up as the criminals ransacked the house and stole cash and valuables.

They escaped in a waiting vehicle and are on the run.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Division at 652 0495, Siparia police at 649 2462, or 2333, or the nearest police station, or 800-TIPS.