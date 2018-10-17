Brazil’s federal police asks top court to indict President Temer on graft charges

BRASILIA, (Reuters) – Brazil’s federal police have asked the supreme court to indict President Michel Temer and confiscate his assets and those of some of his close associates over alleged graft, according to a copy of its report for the court, seen by Reuters yesterday.

Police have been investigating Temer for allegedly taking bribes in return for helping shape a decree regulating Brazil’s ports, and in particular for extending concessions in the port of Santos to benefit companies of close associates.

Temer, a former vice president who took office in 2016 after former President Dilma Rousseff was impeached, has repeatedly said he is innocent. He has faced several graft allegations, but is immune from prosecution while in office, unless the supreme court decides to strip his immunity.

Supreme Court Justice Lugs Roberto Barroso, who is overseeing the case, said yesterday he would wait to see the findings of Brazil’s public prosecutors office before deciding on how to proceed.

The report produced by the federal police recommends that Temer, his daughter Maristela, his former advisor Rodrigo Rocha Loures and eight others face charges and have their assets confiscated for their role in allegedly laundering bribes through real estate transactions.

Temer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His term ends on Jan. 1, and with it his immunity from prosecution.

The federal congress voted twice last year to block Temer from standing trial in the Supreme Court on three corruption charges leveled against him.