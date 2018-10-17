T&T cops hunt female suspect in archbishop’s murder

(Trinidad Guardian) As the investigations deepen into the murder of Archbishop Alisa Ali, police officers have received critical information that suggests there is a second suspect in the case—a woman.
It is believed the woman, who was said to be in the house at the time Ali was brutally stabbed to death, fled the scene after the attack. Police also believe the woman may have since fled to Tobago where she is believed to be in hiding. Police also have information on another woman from the Brasso area who was said to be “closely connected to the suspect in custody.”
According to police sources, the suspect, who is a bishop and a father of 13, has expressed remorse since his arrest on Sunday night. He has reportedly asked Ali’s family and members of her Spiritual Baptist Church—St Michael’s Divine Healing Tabernacle—for forgiveness.
However, speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday, Ali’s daughter, Kerdeisha, 25, called on the police to speed up their investigation into the matter.
“I want justice for my mother because she deserves justice and please forgive me but I cannot forgive him. That man was a wicked man, not only to my mother but to me and my sister,” Kerdeisha said.
She said her mother met the suspect 13 years ago at a birthday lime with some friends, befriended him and got married to him only four years ago.
“It is unfair for my mother to take this man and his 13 children from off the streets and bring him into her home, church and life for this man to come and kill my mother…my mother went through a lot,” she said.
She claimed her mother was a victim of constant abuse and four months ago suffered a nervous breakdown and had to seek medical treatment at a private institution.
A member of the church, who wished not to be named, claimed the membership only knew of Ali’s abuse in the latter part of her life.
“We never knew before because she was always this jolly person and this person who would have gone to the end of this world to help people in need. She had a heart of gold and a heart after God,” the member said.
“It was only when the Archbishop had a nervous breakdown, then we got to know what was happening to her. We were angry and sad at the same time because Archbishop did not deserve this. Now…God’s judgment will fall on that man for taking her away from us.”
Ali’s 10-year-old granddaughter, who witnessed the incident, was said to be still severely traumatised and has not been sleeping, eating, drinking or talking since the incident.
An autopsy performed on Ali’s body yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre revealed she died from multiple stab wounds. The two most severe wounds were to her throat and face, through the nose, the wound in which the knife remained lodged when police arrived at her home on Saturday night.
Police said just after 7 pm, Ali was confronted while in the bedroom of her home at Lamont Street, Longdenville, Chaguanas and stabbed multiple times in full view of her granddaughter. The suspect fled the scene via a waiting car. He was arrested hours later at the home of a friend in Sangre Grande.
Investigations are continuing.
Comments