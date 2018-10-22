Trinidad motorists marooned on highway by flooding

(Trinidad Guardian) With the Caroni River still overflowing its banks, hundreds of motorists either trying to get to north or south Trinidad remain stranded on the Uriah Butler Highway.
And while hundreds of Good Samaritans have risked their own wellbeing to take aid to flood victims as torrential rain and flooding continues across Trinidad, disturbing stories about wrecker owners exploiting those trapped have emerged.
Guardian Media was told that as night approached yesterday and those stranded became more desperate to get to their homes, wrecker drivers charged motorists between $500 to $1,500 to take their vehicles over the flooded part of the highway between the Caroni Bird Sanctuary and the Munroe Road Flyover.
Those drivers desperate enough paid the exorbitant fees but many others waited out the flood. Good Samaritans were on the scene from around noon yesterday giving out food and bottled water to trapped motorists.
The southbound lane of the highway remains closed as it is still covered in flood water. The northbound lane of the highway is being used a dual carriageway with three lanes dedicated to those heading north, while one lane is being used by those heading south.
When the high tide came in at 2.29 pm today the water level also began to rise again. Citizens are being urged to stay off the highway unless it is absolutely necessary.
