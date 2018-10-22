West Trinidad hit by landslides after more rain

(Trinidad Guardian) Afternoon rains in West Trinidad yesterday brought landslides in Carenage and flooding in Diego Martin and Maraval.
Diego Martin Regional Corporation chairman Susan Hong confirmed that the corporation’s disaster management unit was called out to action after the rains this afternoon.
She told the T&T Guardian that a wall fell at Hillcrest Drive, Petit Valley and numerous land slippages were reported in Maraval and Petit Valley. The most significant land slippage occurred along the Western Main Road in Carenage, where the debris blocked the majority of the roadway.
While Hong was thankful that the flood waters in areas such as Perseverance, Haleland Park, St Lucien Road and Diamond Vale ran off quickly, the numerous reports of landslips were worrying.
“Tomorrow we will be able to make a proper assessment of all the homes affected,” Hong said.
She said while there several reports of flooding there were only reports of water entering the homes of residents along St Lucien Road.
“St Lucien Road had a lot of water but we are glad that it ran off quickly,” she said.
In Maraval, Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert visited several areas along the Maraval River which had been affected by flash flooding.
Guardian Media caught up the MP at La Seiva, Maraval, but he declined to speak on the extent of damage in the area, noting he was in the process of making assessments of the situation.
