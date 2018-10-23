T&T doctor charged with assaulting wife

(Trinidad Express) Dr Rohit Dass appeared before the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court charged with assaulting his wife.

He appeared before magistrate Nizam Khan who read the charge of assault occasioning actual grevious harm.

The charge was laid by Sergeant Jagmohan.

Dass was represented by attorney Sophia Chote SC who applied for bail for her client.

Magistrate Khan placed the doctor on $80,000 surety bail and imposed the condition that he stays 50 feet away from the alleged victim.

Dass will return to court on November 19.

Only family members were allowed into the court for the hearing of the matter.