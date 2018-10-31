Trinidad: Guard shot dead outside supermarket

(Trinidad Express) A security guard was shot and killed outside Anand Low Price Supermarket in Debe yesterday afternoon.

Kenwin Williams was one of several officers who had come to the supermarket located at the South Haven Shopping Centre at around 3p.m.

Williams, who was employed with Trinidad and Tobago Security Services Limited, was shot and killed by criminals who stole money.

Yesterday was pay day and the security guard had accompanied the supermarket manager to a location and were returning to the supermarket when they attacked.

It happened near the entrance to the supermarket.

Williams, who had a shotgun was confronted by two robbers who fired at least five shots at him and the manager. The guard was killed at the entrance.

The manager was shot twice.

The suspects stole the money and left.