Barbados judge to join CCJ

(Barbados Nation) Appeal Court Judge Andrew Burgess is set to become the first Barbadian to be appointed to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). It takes effect in January at the Trinidad and Tobago-headquartered regional institution.

The CCJ is the highest appellate court for Barbados as well as the final authority on disputes concerning the interpretation and application of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, which regulates how the CARICOM Single Market and Economy functions.

Attorney General Dale Marshall on Tuesday offered Burgess congratulations and said he always held him in the highest regard.

“I was fortunate to have had Mr Justice Burgess as a lecturer and a tutor in the Faculty of Law in my student days. As a lecturer, he inspired me and all of his students with his teaching, and with his obvious intellect. He has proved his worth as a legal scholar, as an international jurist and has also distinguished himself with his contribution to our jurisprudence in our own Court of Appeal,” he said.