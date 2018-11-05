Jamaica: Police suspect contract hit in murder of businesswoman

(Jamaica Observer) One of the suspected “hitmen” was shot dead, while his crony was shot and injured by a licensed firearm holder who challenged them. A third man escaped.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old businesswoman Jacqueline Cargill Gardener of Florence Hall, Trelawny, and 31-year-old Phillip Grennion of Second Street, Albion, Montego Bay, St James.

Reports are that about 4:15 pm, Cargill Gardener was at her business place along Foreshore Road in Falmouth, Trelawny when she was pounced upon and peppered with gunshots by three gunmen.

A firefight began after a licensed firearm holder, who was close by, went to the businesswoman’s assistance and was engaged by the gunmen who shot at him.

The police were called after the gunmen fled the scene on foot, leaving behind a motor car.