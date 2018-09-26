Instructor and teen shot during driving lesson in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) A 50-year-old Cunupia driving instructor was shot in the right eye while a teenager who he was giving driving lessons to was shot twice in the head near the Cocorite walkover shortly after 8.40 am today.

A passerby saw the two bleeding in a gold Almera car and called out to police who were on patrol in the area.

Police took both to the St James Medical Centre for treatment, where they are listed in critical condition.

Police reports say officers on patrol were told by onlookers that a gold Almera which was parked near the walkover had two injured people. When officers checked they found the teen slumped in the driver’s seat, bleeding and the driving instructor holding on to his right side of his face and screaming in pain.