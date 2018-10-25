Trinidad: Five alleged bandits killed during shootout with police

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force Strike Force killed five alleged bandits during a shootout in Trou Macaque, Laventille, last night.
According to initial reports, the men went to the area just before 9 pm when they allegedly attempted to rob a resident.
However, the IATF unit was on patrol in the area and challenged the men soon after the crime.
But the men reportedly began shooting at the officers who returned fire, hitting the men, who were unidentified up to press time.
