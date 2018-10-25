Trinidad: Five alleged bandits killed during shootout with police

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) Mem­bers of the In­ter-Agency Task Force Strike Force killed five al­leged ban­dits dur­ing a shootout in Trou Macaque, Laven­tille, last night.

Ac­cord­ing to ini­tial re­ports, the men went to the area just be­fore 9 pm when they al­leged­ly at­tempt­ed to rob a res­i­dent.

How­ev­er, the IATF unit was on pa­trol in the area and chal­lenged the men soon af­ter the crime.

But the men re­port­ed­ly be­gan shoot­ing at the of­fi­cers who re­turned fire, hit­ting the men, who were uniden­ti­fied up to press time.