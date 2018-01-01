Bath Settlement pedestrian killed in accident

An alleged speeding minibus driver is in custody assisting with the investigation into a fatal accident which occurred about 6.30 pm yesterday on the Bath Settlement Public Road,WCB; he has since passed a breathalyzer test.

Dead, according to the police, is 39 year-old Laikram Singh of 175 Block D Bath Settlement,WCB who was struck down whilst in the process of crossing the road from south to north; he was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that minibus BVV 2961 driven by a 25-year-old resident of Belladrum Village,WCB was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road reportedly at a very fast speed when the pedestrian who was alleged to have suddenly began crossing the road ,ended up in the path of the vehicle and collided. The body is presently at the Fort Wellington Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem on Wednesday. Investigation is continuing.