Bath Settlement pedestrian killed in accident

An alleged speeding minibus driver is in custody assisting with the investigation into a fatal accident which occurred about 6.30 pm yesterday on the Bath Settlement Public Road,WCB; he has since passed a breathalyzer test.
Dead, according to the police, is 39 year-old Laikram Singh of 175 Block D Bath Settlement,WCB who was struck down whilst in the process of crossing the road from south to north; he was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.
Enquiries, police say, disclosed that minibus BVV 2961 driven by a 25-year-old resident of Belladrum Village,WCB was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road reportedly at a very fast speed when the pedestrian who was alleged to have suddenly began crossing the road ,ended up in the path of the vehicle and collided. The body is presently at the Fort Wellington Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem on Wednesday. Investigation is continuing.
Five injured after Meer-Zorgen accident
The driver of a hire car and its four occupants are patients at the GPHC following a two-vehicle accident which occurred about 2.15 this morning on the Meer-Zorgen Public Road,WBD; their condition which was said to be serious is now reported as stable.
Rain ruins second T20
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand, CMC – Any hopes West Indies entertained of rebounding to win their three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand were dashed when rain wiped out the second match here New Year’s Day.
President Granger rings in New Year in church
President David Granger, last evening, joined with the congregation at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara to ring the New Year.
Exxon’s new well site looks promising – sources
ExxonMobil’s oil future looks even brighter here as sources say its Ranger 1 Well which is located in the Stabroek Block and where its subsidiary EEPGL began exploration drilling in October shows promise to be better than Liza and the other four wells that have unearthed commercial oil discoveries thus far.
President expects UN SG to fulfil commitment on Venezuela border controversy
In his New Year’s address, President David Granger says that the United Nations (UN) Secretary General is this year expected to set the course of the long-running border controversy with Venezuela.