Camp Groomes explosion survivors still awaiting compensation

Instead of receiving compensation packages, Camp Groomes soldiers injured in a deadly 2000 explosion received Christmas hampers, which they say is inadequate and are still awaiting their monies from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Speaking to Stabroek News recently, one of the survivors, Winston Wade, explained that up to now none of the ex-soldiers has been able to get any positive feedback from the GDF or the government.

“Nothing properly onto now. They just get we on hold, hold hold. Them boys went in to see the Chief [of Staff Patrick West] and they just keep promising, promising but nothing ain’t happening,” Wade related, while pointing out that the soldiers’ patience is growing very thin…..