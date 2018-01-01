Camp Groomes explosion survivors still awaiting compensation

Instead of receiving compensation packages, Camp Groomes soldiers injured in a deadly 2000 explosion received Christmas hampers, which they say is inadequate and are still awaiting their monies from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).
Speaking to Stabroek News recently, one of the survivors, Winston Wade, explained that up to now none of the ex-soldiers has been able to get any positive feedback from the GDF or the government.
“Nothing properly onto now. They just get we on hold, hold hold. Them boys went in to see the Chief [of Staff Patrick West] and they just keep promising, promising but nothing ain’t happening,” Wade related, while pointing out that the soldiers’ patience is growing very thin…..
ExxonMobil’s oil future looks even brighter here as sources say its Ranger 1 Well which is located in the Stabroek Block and where its subsidiary EEPGL began exploration drilling in October shows promise to be better than Liza and the other four wells that have unearthed commercial oil discoveries thus far.
In his New Year’s address, President David Granger says that the United Nations (UN) Secretary General is this year expected to set the course of the long-running border controversy with Venezuela.
The City, New Thriving Restaurant, GuySuCo and a number of government ministries have been listed as being in debt to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).
Major Michael Shahoud heads the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) promotions list for 2018.
The Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) will most likely be completely closed off to marine and vehicular traffic for about three to five days in order to facilitate the changing of panels, General Manager of the Company, Rawlston Adams said on Thursday.