City, New Thriving among debtors to NIS

The City, New Thriving Restaurant, GuySuCo and a number of government ministries have been listed as being in debt to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

In an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the NIS called on the indebted employers to make urgent contact with the Scheme at 226-8376 or to visit it at its Brickdam and Winterplace office in relation to outstanding payments.

Also among the alleged delinquent employers are Transport and Harbours Department, Didco Trading Company, Atlantic Cable Network, Interior Forest Industries, Ashmin’s Fun Park and Resort, Hotel Tower Ltd, Liana Cane Interiors Ltd, Seereeram Bros, Sacre-Coeur Inc and The Business School.

The Guyana Power and Light, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Minis-try of Education, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Health were also listed as debtors among a number of others.