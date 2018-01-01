City, New Thriving among debtors to NIS

The City, New Thriving Restaurant, GuySuCo and a number of government ministries have been listed as being in debt to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).
In an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the NIS called on the indebted employers to make urgent contact with the Scheme at 226-8376 or to visit it at its Brickdam and Winterplace office in relation to outstanding payments.
Also among the alleged delinquent employers are Transport and Harbours Department, Didco Trading Company, Atlantic Cable Network, Interior Forest Industries, Ashmin’s Fun Park and Resort, Hotel Tower Ltd, Liana Cane Interiors Ltd, Seereeram Bros, Sacre-Coeur Inc and The Business School.
The Guyana Power and Light, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Minis-try of Education, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Health were also listed as debtors among a number of others.
Exxon’s new well site looks promising – sources
ExxonMobil’s oil future looks even brighter here as sources say its Ranger 1 Well which is located in the Stabroek Block and where its subsidiary EEPGL began exploration drilling in October shows promise to be better than Liza and the other four wells that have unearthed commercial oil discoveries thus far.
President expects UN SG to fulfil commitment on Venezuela border controversy
In his New Year’s address, President David Granger says that the United Nations (UN) Secretary General is this year expected to set the course of the long-running border controversy with Venezuela.
Michael Shahoud leads GDF promotions
Major Michael Shahoud heads the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) promotions list for 2018.
Harbour Bridge to be closed for several days to change panels
The Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) will most likely be completely closed off to marine and vehicular traffic for about three to five days in order to facilitate the changing of panels, General Manager of the Company, Rawlston Adams said on Thursday.
Reliance man hangs self
As Guyanese boiled cook-up and patiently awaited the break of the new year last evening, one son made the shocking discovery of his 39-year-old father hanging in their house at Reliance Abandon, East Canje, Berbice.