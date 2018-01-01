Five injured after Meer-Zorgen accident

The driver of a hire car and its four occupants are patients at the GPHC following a two-vehicle accident which occurred about 2.15 this morning on the Meer-Zorgen Public Road,WBD; their condition which was said to be serious is now reported as stable.
Those in hospital are the driver Vijay Bidoor,42,of Goed Fortuin,WBD; Amanda Rickyram,28,of Unity Street,La Grange,WBD; Gobin Dannyram,29,of 225 Goed Fortuin,WBD; Diana Chand,19,of Cemetery Road,Georgetown and Aslam Baksh, 24 of La Grange Old Road,WBD.
Enquiries disclosed that the driver of hire car HC 7477 said that he was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the road when hire car HB 4105 driven by the now hospitalized driver,which was proceeding in the opposite direction allegedly drove into his path and collided; as a result of the impact, the driver and occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to the WDRH in a semi-conscious condition where they were treated and transferred to the GPHC.
The driver of HC 7477 , 24 ,of Old Road,La Grange,WBD whose breath alcohol when tested was found to be below the legal limit, is in custody assisting with the investigation. Due to the condition of the driver who is hospitalized, investigators were unable to conduct a breathalyzer test. Investigation in progress.
Bath Settlement pedestrian killed in accident
An alleged speeding minibus driver is in custody assisting with the investigation into a fatal accident which occurred about 6.30 pm yesterday on the Bath Settlement Public Road,WCB; he has since passed a breathalyzer test.
Rain ruins second T20
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand, CMC – Any hopes West Indies entertained of rebounding to win their three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand were dashed when rain wiped out the second match here New Year’s Day.
President Granger rings in New Year in church
President David Granger, last evening, joined with the congregation at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara to ring the New Year.
Exxon’s new well site looks promising – sources
ExxonMobil’s oil future looks even brighter here as sources say its Ranger 1 Well which is located in the Stabroek Block and where its subsidiary EEPGL began exploration drilling in October shows promise to be better than Liza and the other four wells that have unearthed commercial oil discoveries thus far.
President expects UN SG to fulfil commitment on Venezuela border controversy
In his New Year’s address, President David Granger says that the United Nations (UN) Secretary General is this year expected to set the course of the long-running border controversy with Venezuela.