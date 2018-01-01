Goed Fortuin family beaten, robbed by bandits

A Clark Dam, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara poultry farmer was robbed on Saturday night of a sum of cash and jewellery, by armed gunmen who stormed the premises.
Krishna Lochan, called Ganga, recalled to Stabroek News yesterday that at around 9:30 pm, five men, all armed with guns, wearing masks, and equipped with gloves, pulled up in motorcar HC 7030, entered the downstairs area where the business is operated and demanded money.
At the time, the man had been in the yard repairing a plucking machine…..
Exxon’s new well site looks promising – sources
ExxonMobil’s oil future looks even brighter here as sources say its Ranger 1 Well which is located in the Stabroek Block and where its subsidiary EEPGL began exploration drilling in October shows promise to be better than Liza and the other four wells that have unearthed commercial oil discoveries thus far.
President expects UN SG to fulfil commitment on Venezuela border controversy
In his New Year’s address, President David Granger says that the United Nations (UN) Secretary General is this year expected to set the course of the long-running border controversy with Venezuela.
City, New Thriving among debtors to NIS
The City, New Thriving Restaurant, GuySuCo and a number of government ministries have been listed as being in debt to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).
Michael Shahoud leads GDF promotions
Major Michael Shahoud heads the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) promotions list for 2018.
Harbour Bridge to be closed for several days to change panels
The Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) will most likely be completely closed off to marine and vehicular traffic for about three to five days in order to facilitate the changing of panels, General Manager of the Company, Rawlston Adams said on Thursday.