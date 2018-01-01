Goed Fortuin family beaten, robbed by bandits

A Clark Dam, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara poultry farmer was robbed on Saturday night of a sum of cash and jewellery, by armed gunmen who stormed the premises.

Krishna Lochan, called Ganga, recalled to Stabroek News yesterday that at around 9:30 pm, five men, all armed with guns, wearing masks, and equipped with gloves, pulled up in motorcar HC 7030, entered the downstairs area where the business is operated and demanded money.

At the time, the man had been in the yard repairing a plucking machine…..