Local News

Goed Fortuin family beaten, robbed by bandits

By Comments
A boat in proximity to one of the flooded homes in the area on Friday (Keno George photo)

A Clark Dam, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara poultry farmer was robbed on Saturday night of a sum of cash and jewellery, by armed gunmen who stormed the premises.

Krishna Lochan, called Ganga, recalled to Stabroek News yesterday that at around 9:30 pm, five men, all armed with guns, wearing masks, and equipped with gloves, pulled up in motorcar HC 7030, entered the downstairs area where the business is operated and demanded money.

At the time, the man had been in the yard repairing a plucking machine…..

Comments  
More in Local News

Exxon’s new well site looks promising – sources

ExxonMobil’s oil future looks even brighter here as sources say its Ranger 1 Well which is located in the Stabroek Block and where its subsidiary  EEPGL  began exploration drilling in October shows promise to be better than Liza and the other four wells that have unearthed commercial oil discoveries  thus far.

President expects UN SG to fulfil commitment on Venezuela border controversy

In his New Year’s address, President David Granger says that the United Nations (UN) Secretary General is this year expected to set the course of the long-running border controversy with Venezuela.

City, New Thriving among debtors to NIS

The City, New Thriving Restaurant,  GuySuCo and a number of government ministries have been listed as being in debt to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

Michael Shahoud leads GDF promotions

Major Michael Shahoud heads the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) promotions list for 2018.

Harbour Bridge to be closed for several days to change panels

The Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) will most likely be completely closed off to marine and vehicular traffic for about three to five days in order to facilitate the changing of panels, General Manager of the Company, Rawlston Adams said on Thursday.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×