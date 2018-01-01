Harbour Bridge to be closed for several days to change panels

The Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) will most likely be completely closed off to marine and vehicular traffic for about three to five days in order to facilitate the changing of panels, General Manager of the Company, Rawlston Adams said on Thursday.

Giving his presentation on the bridge company’s performance this year, Adams pointed out that as part of their plans for 2018, the bridge will likely be closed for three to five days.

“…We are reviewing and looking at changing some of the panels on the bridge that are damaged. We were able to harvest some of the panels that came off of the bridges on the railway embankment and we will do some changing because we have some new panels and the intention is to change them. The problem with that work is that it is likely to shut the bridge down for three to five days and I mean shut it down totally to both marine and vehicular traffic and that is not a good option for us and the country,” Adams said, while pointing out that they are currently exploring options to have the time reduced to two days and once they have made a final decision they will announce it…..