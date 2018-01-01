Man who jumped from overpass had been patient at Diamond Hospital

The Grove, East Bank man who jumped to his death from the Diamond overpass on Saturday afternoon, was said to have been receiving treatment at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, and was experiencing hallucinations in the moments prior to the act.

It was previously reported that Navin Surujpaul, 40, of Times Square, Grove, jumped from the walkway of the overpass around 4 pm on Saturday.

Although the circumstances surrounding his admittance to the hospital remain unclear, it was related yesterday that Surujpaul had been a patient after being admitted earlier that day and was in the process of receiving treatment for injuries he had sustained earlier…..