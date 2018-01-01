President expects UN SG to fulfil commitment on Venezuela border controversy

In his New Year’s address, President David Granger says that the United Nations (UN) Secretary General is this year expected to set the course of the long-running border controversy with Venezuela.

With the country expecting an announcement by yesterday on the Venezuela border controversy, Granger said he expects that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discharge his commitment.

“We signified, in the year 2016, that the year 2017 would be spent in setting the settlement of the unlawful and unreasonable claims to our country’s territory on a definite course. The United Nations Secretary General, in 2018, is expected to discharge his commitment to setting that course in a manner consistent with justice and international law”, the President said in a copy of his remarks released by the Ministry of the Presidency…..