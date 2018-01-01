Rain adds to Canal No.1 flood woes

Rain continues to add to the flood woes of Canal No. 1 on the West Bank of Demerara even as the national drainage body has denied that non-payment caused a contractor not to clean a key canal.

Yesterday, the water dropped a little but continuous rainfall over the past week has left farms and residences inundated. Flooding began around Christmas Eve.

Jacoba Constantia-Conservancy Neighbour-hood Democratic Council (NDC) Chairman Dhanraj Bipath, had said on Friday that the annual contract for the cleaning of the canal was not awarded to the contractor for this year. Bipath said he was carrying out works on a bi-monthly basis and the contractor had started cleaning the canal in November but stopped after he was not receiving payments…..