Reliance man hangs self

As Guyanese boiled cook-up and patiently awaited the break of the new year last evening, one son made the shocking discovery of his 39-year-old father hanging in their house at Reliance Abandon, East Canje, Berbice.

Dead is Joseph Mohabir, commonly known as “Mohabir”, 39, a former superintendent at Rose Hall Estate and of Lot 51 Reliance Abandon, East Canje.

When Stabroek News arrived at the scene last evening minutes after 8 pm, Mohabir’s body was being removed from his home…..