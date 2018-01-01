Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue upgrade set for this month

The Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue Upgrade Project is expected to start this month after the contract was awarded, head of the Work Services Group of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) Geoffrey Vaughn said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Ministry’s end-of-year review press conference, Vaughn said that the site has already been handed over to the Chinese contractor who was awarded the contract – Sino Hydro Corporation Limited.

“As you know in 2017 we would’ve been looking to have Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue works done. However, as we all would’ve known we had two sets of hiccups in the past and the Government decided they should do a reformulation of the 2741 loan, which was for the Road Upgrade Network,” Vaughn said, while confirming that the contract has been awarded to the Chinese company…..