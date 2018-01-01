Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue upgrade set for this month

The Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue Upgrade Project is expected to start this month after the contract was awarded, head of the Work Services Group of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) Geoffrey Vaughn said on Thursday.
Speaking at the Ministry’s end-of-year review press conference, Vaughn said that the site has already been handed over to the Chinese contractor who was awarded the contract – Sino Hydro Corporation Limited.
“As you know in 2017 we would’ve been looking to have Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue works done. However, as we all would’ve known we had two sets of hiccups in the past and the Government decided they should do a reformulation of the 2741 loan, which was for the Road Upgrade Network,” Vaughn said, while confirming that the contract has been awarded to the Chinese company…..
Exxon’s new well site looks promising – sources
ExxonMobil’s oil future looks even brighter here as sources say its Ranger 1 Well which is located in the Stabroek Block and where its subsidiary EEPGL began exploration drilling in October shows promise to be better than Liza and the other four wells that have unearthed commercial oil discoveries thus far.
President expects UN SG to fulfil commitment on Venezuela border controversy
In his New Year’s address, President David Granger says that the United Nations (UN) Secretary General is this year expected to set the course of the long-running border controversy with Venezuela.
City, New Thriving among debtors to NIS
The City, New Thriving Restaurant, GuySuCo and a number of government ministries have been listed as being in debt to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).
Michael Shahoud leads GDF promotions
Major Michael Shahoud heads the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) promotions list for 2018.
Harbour Bridge to be closed for several days to change panels
The Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) will most likely be completely closed off to marine and vehicular traffic for about three to five days in order to facilitate the changing of panels, General Manager of the Company, Rawlston Adams said on Thursday.