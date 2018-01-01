Cheryl Springer, the Daily Editor of the Stabroek News for the last nine years has migrated, and is no longer working for the newspaper. In her place Assistant Editor Andre Haynes has been appointed the Daily Editor and will take up his new responsibilities on January 1, 2018.

In addition to her work on the daily paper, which was characterized by diligence, thoroughness and an attention to detail, Cheryl Springer also assumed other duties, producing the quarterly magazine ‘Lifestyle’, focusing the newspaper’s attention on humanitarian and women’s issues, overseeing the ‘Stabroek Business’ supplement and latterly helping with the Sunday edition, among other things.

The former Daily Editor began her career at this newspaper in 1993, serving as a sub-editor for many years, before graduating to Night Editor and Assistant Editor. The Stabroek News will miss her contributions and wishes her well in her future endeavours.