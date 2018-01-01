Cheryl Springer, the Daily Editor of the Stabroek News for the last nine years has migrated, and is no longer working for the newspaper. In her place Assistant Editor Andre Haynes has been appointed the Daily Editor and will take up his new responsibilities on January 1, 2018.
In addition to her work on the daily paper, which was characterized by diligence, thoroughness and an attention to detail, Cheryl Springer also assumed other duties, producing the quarterly magazine ‘Lifestyle’, focusing the newspaper’s attention on humanitarian and women’s issues, overseeing the ‘Stabroek Business’ supplement and latterly helping with the Sunday edition, among other things.
The former Daily Editor began her career at this newspaper in 1993, serving as a sub-editor for many years, before graduating to Night Editor and Assistant Editor. The Stabroek News will miss her contributions and wishes her well in her future endeavours.
Exxon’s new well site looks promising – sources
ExxonMobil’s oil future looks even brighter here as sources say its Ranger 1 Well which is located in the Stabroek Block and where its subsidiary EEPGL began exploration drilling in October shows promise to be better than Liza and the other four wells that have unearthed commercial oil discoveries thus far.
President expects UN SG to fulfil commitment on Venezuela border controversy
In his New Year’s address, President David Granger says that the United Nations (UN) Secretary General is this year expected to set the course of the long-running border controversy with Venezuela.
City, New Thriving among debtors to NIS
The City, New Thriving Restaurant, GuySuCo and a number of government ministries have been listed as being in debt to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).
Michael Shahoud leads GDF promotions
Major Michael Shahoud heads the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) promotions list for 2018.
Harbour Bridge to be closed for several days to change panels
The Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) will most likely be completely closed off to marine and vehicular traffic for about three to five days in order to facilitate the changing of panels, General Manager of the Company, Rawlston Adams said on Thursday.