They will be remembered…transitions in 2017

Dr. Desmond Broomes- The Guyanese educator, known to many as “Dessie” passed away in January of last year. The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), for which he worked for decades, paid a special tribute to him lauding his contributions. It said that he served the region with distinction for over 40 years in various capacities at CXC. At the time of his death, Dr Broomes was a consultant with CXC in the Examinations Development and Production Development Division.

Mortimer Codette – The longtime criminal attorney-at-law died in

the United States, in February , after a brief period of hospitalization. He was 80-years-old at the time and had still been a practising attorney and a consultant for a number of local businesses. Tributes poured in from the legal fraternity and business community with many remembering him for his kindness and willingness to help.

Noel Sinclair- February also saw the passing of the former Guyana Ambassador to the United Nations (UN). Sinclair was remembered as one of the country’s finest diplomats. He died in the United States at the age of 76. A past Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he had a long and distinguished foreign service career that included diplomatic postings and high level responsibilities in national, regional and international organisations. He held senior posts at the Guyana embassies in Washington and Caracas, at the Guyana High Commission in Lusaka, Zambia and in New York, where he served as Permanent Representative of the Guyana Mission to the UN. It was during this latter posting that he served as President of the UN Security Council…..