They will be remembered…transitions in 2017

Dr. Desmond Broomes- The Guyanese educator, known to many as “Dessie” passed away in January of last year. The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), for which he worked for decades, paid a special tribute to him lauding his contributions. It said that he served the region with distinction for over 40 years in various capacities at CXC. At the time of his death, Dr Broomes was a consultant with CXC in the Examinations Development and Production Development Division.
Mortimer Codette – The longtime criminal attorney-at-law died in
the United States, in February , after a brief period of hospitalization. He was 80-years-old at the time and had still been a practising attorney and a consultant for a number of local businesses. Tributes poured in from the legal fraternity and business community with many remembering him for his kindness and willingness to help.
Noel Sinclair- February also saw the passing of the former Guyana Ambassador to the United Nations (UN). Sinclair was remembered as one of the country’s finest diplomats. He died in the United States at the age of 76. A past Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he had a long and distinguished foreign service career that included diplomatic postings and high level responsibilities in national, regional and international organisations. He held senior posts at the Guyana embassies in Washington and Caracas, at the Guyana High Commission in Lusaka, Zambia and in New York, where he served as Permanent Representative of the Guyana Mission to the UN. It was during this latter posting that he served as President of the UN Security Council…..
Exxon’s new well site looks promising – sources
ExxonMobil’s oil future looks even brighter here as sources say its Ranger 1 Well which is located in the Stabroek Block and where its subsidiary EEPGL began exploration drilling in October shows promise to be better than Liza and the other four wells that have unearthed commercial oil discoveries thus far.
President expects UN SG to fulfil commitment on Venezuela border controversy
In his New Year’s address, President David Granger says that the United Nations (UN) Secretary General is this year expected to set the course of the long-running border controversy with Venezuela.
City, New Thriving among debtors to NIS
The City, New Thriving Restaurant, GuySuCo and a number of government ministries have been listed as being in debt to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).
Michael Shahoud leads GDF promotions
Major Michael Shahoud heads the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) promotions list for 2018.
Harbour Bridge to be closed for several days to change panels
The Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) will most likely be completely closed off to marine and vehicular traffic for about three to five days in order to facilitate the changing of panels, General Manager of the Company, Rawlston Adams said on Thursday.