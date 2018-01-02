Bath Settlement watchman struck dead by bus

A West Coast Berbice man is now dead after being struck by a minibus while trying to cross the Bath Settlement Public Road on Sunday evening.

Laikram Singh, 39, a labourer at the Blairmont Estate and a watchman of 175 Block D Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, had just left home for work when the accident occurred around 6.30 pm.

The driver of the bus that struck him, who has since passed a breathalyser test, remains in custody as the police investigation of the accident is ongoing…..