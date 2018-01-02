Gold Board appoints new GM

The Guyana Gold Board (GGB) today announced the appointment of Eondrene Thompson as its new General Manager, effective January 1, 2018.
A release from the GGB said that Thompson, who was the substantive Finance Manager, has acted as GM since April 24, 2017 when the then GM, Lisaveta Ramotar, along with two other senior officers were sent on administrative leave.
“The board of directors unanimously agreed that the GGB needs to proceed in a new direction under new leadership. The board holds in high regard the integrity, skills, and commitment of Miss Thompson to positioning and leading the organization forward. The new GM has been at the Gold Board since March, 2010 after a 15-year-stint at the Bank of Guyana. She is a graduate of the University of Guyana and holds an Executive MBA in Executive Leadership from Liverpool John Moores University”, the release said.
It said that the contracts for the three officers sent on leave expired on December 31, 2017. “In keeping with its visions of new direction and new leadership, the board of directors decided not to renew the contractual relationships”, the release stated.
Iran’s leader says enemies have stirred unrest in country
LONDON, (Reuters) – Iran’s Supreme Leader on Tuesday accused enemies of the Islamic Republic of stirring unrest across the country as a crackdown intensified against anti-government demonstrations that began last week.
Four murders as New Year starts in T&T
(Trinidad Guardian) Over the past four years, the month of January was proven as the bloodiest month in each year, and this year seems to be following the same trend as four murders were committed in first nine hours of the new year.
Guyanese woman stabbed to death in NY, husband kills self
Just hours after a Queens couple rang in the New Year, the wife became the city’s first murder victim of 2018 — and her abusive husband hanged himself,according to a report in the New York Daily News today.
Man found dead at daughter’s home
The police on the Essequibo Coast are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 58 year old man of Lot 47 Jib, Essequibo Coast.
Bath Settlement pedestrian killed in accident
An alleged speeding minibus driver is in custody assisting with the investigation into a fatal accident which occurred about 6.30 pm yesterday on the Bath Settlement Public Road,WCB; he has since passed a breathalyzer test.