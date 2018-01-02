PNCR’s Sandra Adams passes away suddenly

Leading PNCR Region 10 official Sandra Adams died suddenly this morning.
Her passing was confirmed by Mayor of Linden Carwyn Holland.
While Holland had no details on Adams’ sudden death he described it as a “Big blow to the community of Linden.
“Regardless of how people perceived her she will be greatly missed because she did a lot for the people of Linden”.
Adams, who at the time of her death headed the PNCR’s Linden office and held the position of Assistant National Director of Community Development Council, is the sister of Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood.
First Lady Sandra Granger expressed shock and sadness at the passing of Adams on her Facebook page.
“Shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Sandra Adams, a stalwart of the PNCR, the Ministry of Communities and Region 10. It was always a pleasure working with her in the coordination of my workshops. She fulfilled her commitments with energy, enthusiasm, and a ready laugh .My deepest sympathy to her beloved sons, grandchildren, her sister Valerie and other relatives,” the First Lady said.
Bath Settlement watchman struck dead by bus
A West Coast Berbice man is now dead after being struck by a minibus while trying to cross the Bath Settlement Public Road on Sunday evening.
U.S. blocks MoneyGram sale to China’s Ant Financial
(Reuters) – A U.S. government panel rejected Ant Financial’s acquisition of MoneyGram International Inc over national security concerns, the companies said on Tuesday, the most high-profile Chinese deal to be torpedoed under the administration of U.S.
Two cops under close arrest over rape allegation
The Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched an investigation into an alleged rape committed by two policemen who are stationed at the Turkeyen police station.
Gold Board appoints new GM
The Guyana Gold Board (GGB) today announced the appointment of Eondrene Thompson as its new General Manager, effective January 1, 2018.
Iran’s leader says enemies have stirred unrest in country
LONDON, (Reuters) – Iran’s Supreme Leader on Tuesday accused enemies of the Islamic Republic of stirring unrest across the country as a crackdown intensified against anti-government demonstrations that began last week.