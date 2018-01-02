PNCR’s Sandra Adams passes away suddenly

Leading PNCR Region 10 official Sandra Adams died suddenly this morning.

Her passing was confirmed by Mayor of Linden Carwyn Holland.

While Holland had no details on Adams’ sudden death he described it as a “Big blow to the community of Linden.

“Regardless of how people perceived her she will be greatly missed because she did a lot for the people of Linden”.

Adams, who at the time of her death headed the PNCR’s Linden office and held the position of Assistant National Director of Community Development Council, is the sister of Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood.

First Lady Sandra Granger expressed shock and sadness at the passing of Adams on her Facebook page.

“Shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Sandra Adams, a stalwart of the PNCR, the Ministry of Communities and Region 10. It was always a pleasure working with her in the coordination of my workshops. She fulfilled her commitments with energy, enthusiasm, and a ready laugh .My deepest sympathy to her beloved sons, grandchildren, her sister Valerie and other relatives,” the First Lady said.