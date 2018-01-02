Two cops under close arrest over rape allegation

The Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched an investigation into an alleged rape committed by two policemen who are stationed at the Turkeyen police station.

The policemen are under close arrest for the act which allegedly occurred on New Year’s Day.

Police Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan today confirmed to Stabroek News that an investigation is underway and the OPR is working to complete investigations soon.

Ramlakhan explained that the woman went to the station to lodge a report against an individual who threw a squib at her son.

It was while the woman was at the station she requested to use the washroom but was told the washroom on the bottom flat was not working. The constables then directed her to the top flat to another washroom and while using the washroom she was allegedly attacked.