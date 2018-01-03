2017 gold declarations below target

The Guyana Gold Board has recorded total gold declarations of 652,000 ounces for 2017, which is below the target of 720,000 ounces.

Both the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and the Gold Board had anticipated that last year’s gold declarations would have surpassed 2016’s record 713,000 ounces.

It is expected that Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman will soon release a breakdown of production…..