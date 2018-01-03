ATV rider dies in Baramita accident

A young businessman from Baramita, North West District died after losing control of his All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on New Year’s night.

Reports reaching this newspaper state that 24-year-old Shurland Medas popularly known in the area as “Sunny,” had left a hangout spot in the area and was heading home when the accident occurred

It was noted that Medas, a father of two was flung onto the roadway after he lost control of the ATV as a result of riding into a hole along the road. He reportedly sustained head and neck injuries and was rushed to the health centre in the area where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Stabroek News understands that the state of the road where the accident occurred continues to be bemoaned by residents in the area as it has been filled with gaping holes for some time now.