Bath Settlement watchman struck dead by bus

A West Coast Berbice man is now dead after being struck by a minibus while trying to cross the Bath Settlement Public Road on Sunday evening.
Laikram Singh, 39, a labourer at the Blairmont Estate and a watchman of 175 Block D Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, had just left home for work when the accident occurred around 6.30 pm.
The driver of the bus that struck him, who has since passed a breathalyser test, remains in custody as the police investigation of the accident is ongoing…..
Petrobras to pay $2.95 bln to settle U.S. class action over corruption
NEW YORK, (Reuters) – Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said today that it has agreed to pay $2.95 billion to settle a U.S.
Munro leads New Zealand’s drubbing of WI
(ESPN) Colin Munro became the first batsman to make three centuries in T20 internationals as he laid the foundation for New Zealand’s battering of West Indies by 119 runs in their final match of the tour at Mount Maunganui.
SWAT commander should be sacked
Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit Motie Dookie, who was placed under close arrest after he was reportedly caught with 30 cases of smuggled whisky, should be dismissed from the force, according to Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan.
2017 gold declarations below target
The Guyana Gold Board has recorded total gold declarations of 652,000 ounces for 2017, which is below the target of 720,000 ounces.
Sugar workers despondent over non-payment of severance – GAWU
The sugar union GAWU yesterday stated that the administration needs to say without further delay when severance payments will be made to thousands of worker laid off at the end of December, arguing that the uncertainty had created despondency and two suicides have occurred.