Granger, Jagdeo to meet again Feb 7th on judicial appointees

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today met at State House in relation to the posts of Chancellor of the Judiciary and the Chief Justice.

A statement from Jagdeo’s office said that the two men will meet again on February 7th.

The statement from Jagdeo’s office follows:

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon, B. Jagdeo, M.P, met with President Granger this morning at 10:00 a.m. at State House.

The Leader of the Opposition was accompanied by Opposition Chief Whip Ms. Gail Teixeira, M.P. and Attorney-at-Law, Ms. Priya Manickchand, M.P. The President was accompanied by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mr. Basil Williams, M.P., and Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, M.P.

In keeping with article 127 (1) which states that “the Chancellor and the Chief Justice shall each be appointed by the President, acting after obtaining the agreement of the Leader of the Opposition” , the meeting agreed that the two leaders will meet again on February 7th, 2018 to follow up on the proposed names for appointment of the Chancellor and Chief Justice.

The Ministry of the Presidency released photos of the meeting and said that a press release will follow.