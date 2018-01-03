Granger, Jagdeo to meet again Feb 7th on judicial appointees

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today met at State House in relation to the posts of Chancellor of the Judiciary and the Chief Justice.
A statement from Jagdeo’s office said that the two men will meet again on February 7th.
The statement from Jagdeo’s office follows:
The Leader of the Opposition, Hon, B. Jagdeo, M.P, met with President Granger this morning at 10:00 a.m. at State House.
The Leader of the Opposition was accompanied by Opposition Chief Whip Ms. Gail Teixeira, M.P. and Attorney-at-Law, Ms. Priya Manickchand, M.P. The President was accompanied by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mr. Basil Williams, M.P., and Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, M.P.
In keeping with article 127 (1) which states that “the Chancellor and the Chief Justice shall each be appointed by the President, acting after obtaining the agreement of the Leader of the Opposition”, the meeting agreed that the two leaders will meet again on February 7th, 2018 to follow up on the proposed names for appointment of the Chancellor and Chief Justice.
The Ministry of the Presidency released photos of the meeting and said that a press release will follow.
Petrobras to pay $2.95 bln to settle U.S. class action over corruption
NEW YORK, (Reuters) – Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said today that it has agreed to pay $2.95 billion to settle a U.S.
Munro leads New Zealand’s drubbing of WI
(ESPN) Colin Munro became the first batsman to make three centuries in T20 internationals as he laid the foundation for New Zealand’s battering of West Indies by 119 runs in their final match of the tour at Mount Maunganui.
SWAT commander should be sacked
Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit Motie Dookie, who was placed under close arrest after he was reportedly caught with 30 cases of smuggled whisky, should be dismissed from the force, according to Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan.
2017 gold declarations below target
The Guyana Gold Board has recorded total gold declarations of 652,000 ounces for 2017, which is below the target of 720,000 ounces.
Sugar workers despondent over non-payment of severance – GAWU
The sugar union GAWU yesterday stated that the administration needs to say without further delay when severance payments will be made to thousands of worker laid off at the end of December, arguing that the uncertainty had created despondency and two suicides have occurred.