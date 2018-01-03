La Grange man succumbs after New Year’s collision

A La Grange, West Bank Demerara man succumbed yesterday to injuries he sustained in a collision along the Meer-Zorgen Public Road on New Year’s morning.

The dead man has been identified as Aslam Baksh, 24, a wash bay attendant of Lot 166 La Grange Old Road, West Bank Demerara, who was one of four passengers travelling in a hire car, which collided with another vehicle.

The accident took place just around 2.30 am on January 1, as the car with Baksh collided with another car, which allegedly drove into his path from the opposite direction…..