Lethem contractor accused in illegal plane landing released on $1M bail

Lethem contractor Hutashan Ram Singh, also known as ‘Seon Singh,’ who is charged with conspiracy to enable the landing of an illegal aircraft in the Rupununi, was yesterday released after being granted $1 million bail by a High Court judge.

An application for bail, made by Singh’s attorney Jerome Khan, was granted on December 29, 2017 by Justice Brassington Reynolds, but Ram Singh, however, was only released yesterday.

The charge against him states that on August 10, and August 13, at Man-dacoro Island, Savannah, Lethem, Singh conspired with persons and others unknown to facilitate the illegal landing of an aircraft on an unauthorised port of entry…..