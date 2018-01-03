Sugar workers despondent over non-payment of severance – GAWU

The sugar union GAWU yesterday stated that the administration needs to say without further delay when severance payments will be made to thousands of worker laid off at the end of December, arguing that the uncertainty had created despondency and two suicides have occurred.
The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) said it is deeply saddened to learn that, in recent days, two former sugar workers of the Wales and Rose Hall Estates reportedly took the unfortunate decision to end their lives. The union in a statement said that they seemingly, could not bear the pressures of a “jobless, misery-filled life occasioned by the Government’s infamous plans to close haphazardly a number of sugar estates”.
At Wales, Ramnarase Bissesar ingested what is said to be gramoxone on December 28, 2017. The union said that he was among the 350-odd cane cutters who have been denied illegally his severance pay by the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GuySuCo). GAWU said that it was reliably informed that on the ill-fated day, Bissesar returned home at Inner Stanley-town, West Bank Demerara around 2 pm after he visited some friends and told his wife that he wasn’t sure how he was going to live since he didn’t get his severance payment and he could not secure even part-time work. Soon after, the union said that he went to the upper flat of the house where he ingested the poisonous substance. His wife found him and rushed him to the West Demerara Hospital where he was pronounced dead…..
Petrobras to pay $2.95 bln to settle U.S. class action over corruption
NEW YORK, (Reuters) – Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said today that it has agreed to pay $2.95 billion to settle a U.S.
Munro leads New Zealand’s drubbing of WI
(ESPN) Colin Munro became the first batsman to make three centuries in T20 internationals as he laid the foundation for New Zealand’s battering of West Indies by 119 runs in their final match of the tour at Mount Maunganui.
SWAT commander should be sacked
Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit Motie Dookie, who was placed under close arrest after he was reportedly caught with 30 cases of smuggled whisky, should be dismissed from the force, according to Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan.
2017 gold declarations below target
The Guyana Gold Board has recorded total gold declarations of 652,000 ounces for 2017, which is below the target of 720,000 ounces.
Bath Settlement watchman struck dead by bus
A West Coast Berbice man is now dead after being struck by a minibus while trying to cross the Bath Settlement Public Road on Sunday evening.