SWAT commander should be sacked

Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit Motie Dookie, who was placed under close arrest after he was reportedly caught with 30 cases of smuggled whisky, should be dismissed from the force, according to Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan.

In a telephone interview with Stabroek News, Ramjattan said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dookie “should face the full brunt of the law and when I say full, I mean he should be dismissed.”

“This is a very serious offence committed by a senior member of the force. Dookie has violated the principles and integrity of the police force… we cannot have rogue elements like him in the force…elements like him do damage to the force,” Ramjattan added…..