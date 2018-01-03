Teacher robbed of $1.2M after bank visit

A teacher was yesterday morning robbed of $1.2 million in cash in front of her Alberttown, Georgetown home.

The attack on Kathryn Persico-Newton, 50, of Third Street, Alberttown, which was carried out by two bandits who were on a motorcycle, occurred a short while after she left Citizens Bank on Camp Street.

Police yesterday told Stabroek News that the robbery was committed sometime around 10.50 am…..