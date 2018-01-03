Vendors still to be warned of collapse risk at Charity marketing centre

Despite a recommendation that vendors be removed from the Charity Marketing Centre, which is on the verge of collapse into the Pomeroon River, many are continuing to sell at the site as they say they have not yet been notified by the Charity/ Urasara Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).
As a result, vendors believe that someone from the NDC should have an urgent consultation with them to determine where they will be relocated.
After Stabroek News highlighted the risk vendors face by continuing to sell at the 38-year-old facility in August of last year, this publication was told that urgent attention would be paid to the issue. However, nothing has been done…..
Petrobras to pay $2.95 bln to settle U.S. class action over corruption
NEW YORK, (Reuters) – Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said today that it has agreed to pay $2.95 billion to settle a U.S.
Munro leads New Zealand’s drubbing of WI
(ESPN) Colin Munro became the first batsman to make three centuries in T20 internationals as he laid the foundation for New Zealand’s battering of West Indies by 119 runs in their final match of the tour at Mount Maunganui.
SWAT commander should be sacked
Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit Motie Dookie, who was placed under close arrest after he was reportedly caught with 30 cases of smuggled whisky, should be dismissed from the force, according to Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan.
2017 gold declarations below target
The Guyana Gold Board has recorded total gold declarations of 652,000 ounces for 2017, which is below the target of 720,000 ounces.
Sugar workers despondent over non-payment of severance – GAWU
The sugar union GAWU yesterday stated that the administration needs to say without further delay when severance payments will be made to thousands of worker laid off at the end of December, arguing that the uncertainty had created despondency and two suicides have occurred.