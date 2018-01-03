Vendors still to be warned of collapse risk at Charity marketing centre

Despite a recommendation that vendors be removed from the Charity Marketing Centre, which is on the verge of collapse into the Pomeroon River, many are continuing to sell at the site as they say they have not yet been notified by the Charity/ Urasara Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

As a result, vendors believe that someone from the NDC should have an urgent consultation with them to determine where they will be relocated.

After Stabroek News highlighted the risk vendors face by continuing to sell at the 38-year-old facility in August of last year, this publication was told that urgent attention would be paid to the issue. However, nothing has been done…..