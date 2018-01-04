CAL flights affected by winter storm

Caribbean Airlines advises that due to the approaching winter storm which will affect New York and environs, the following Caribbean Airlines flights are cancelled for today, January 04, 2018:
- BW 015, January 04th from Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica to John F. Kennedy, New York, USA
- BW 014, January 04th from John F. Kennedy, New York, USA to Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica
- BW 524, January 04th from Piarco International Airport, Trinidad to John F. Kennedy, New York, USA • BW 525, January 04th, from John F. Kennedy, New York, USA to Piarco International Airport, Trinidad
Affected customers travelling to/from New York during the period January 04th – 06th, 2018 will be permitted to change or cancel their reservations without penalty subject to the following conditions:
- Passengers must have a confirmed ticket issued before January 04th,
