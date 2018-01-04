Crabwood Creek fisherman murdered

A Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne fisherman has confessed to fatally beating his friend, a fellow fisher sometime around 3 am yesterday.

The body of the dead man was discovered sometime around 6 am on the bridge of a grocery located along the Crabwood Creek Public Road.

The dead man has since been identified as Sahadeo Sankar, 40, no fixed place of residence.

Hours after the body was discovered, investigators placed the suspect, one of Sankar’s friends who he would usually drink alcohol with under arrest, after viewing the grocery’s surveillance camera…..