Driver gets four years over death of Bent St pensioner

Kenneth Johnson, the driver who struck and dragged a Bent Street pensioner to her death on Tuesday, will be spending the next four years in jail after he pleaded guilty today to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
Johnson, 35, of ‘A’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown on the charge that on January 2nd at Brickdam, he drove motor car PLL 2838 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Jaclyn Joseph.
Johnson, a labourer, pleaded guilty to the charge.
The police prosecutor told the court that….
Fewer family visas approved as Trump toughens vetting of immigrants -Reuters review
NEW YORK, (Reuters) – President Donald Trump is ramping up calls on the U.S.
CAL flights affected by winter storm
Caribbean Airlines advises that due to the approaching winter storm which will affect New York and environs, the following Caribbean Airlines flights are cancelled for today, January 04, 2018:BW 015, January 04th from Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica to John F.
DDL eying Enmore estate
In a bid to secure molasses for its rum production, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has expressed interest in securing some assets of GuySuCo and sources close to the process say that its interest is in owning the Enmore Sugar Estate.
Jagdeo asks for month to consider judicial nominees
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday asked for a month to conduct due diligence checks on President David Granger’s nominee for the position of Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Kenneth Benjamin.
Third term appeal to come up at CCJ on Feb 6 for case management
From the schedule of sittings posted on its website, on February 6, 2018, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will hold its case management conference at which dates are likely to be set to hear Guyana’s appeal on the constitutionality of presidential limits exceeding two terms.