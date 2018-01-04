Ex Ministry of Business employee charged with forging scrap metal licence

Former business liaison officer of the Ministry of Business, Neilson McKenzie Jr, was yesterday charged with forging a scrap metal export licence, while an employee of a scrap metal company was also read a similar charge.

McKenzie Jr, 28, of 344 Timehri Hill, EBD and a manager at the Tower Suites Hotel was yesterday taken before the Chief Magistrate and read the charge.

The charge stated that between June 20, 2017 and October 2, 2017, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he forged a scrap metal export licence, purporting to show same to be a genuine scrap metal export licence in favor of Puran Sagnauth, on behalf of Avinash Scrap Metal Dealership…..