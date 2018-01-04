GuySuCo, Health Ministry launch ‘social resilience’ programme for laid-off workers

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is working with the Ministry of Public Health to implement their Social Resilience component of the Sustainable Communities Pro-gramme to provide support to the thousands of sugar workers who have been made redundant.
According to a joint press statement yesterday from the sugar company and the Ministry, the programme targets sugar-dependent communities in the vicinity of the Skeldon, Rose Hall, Enmore and Wales Estates.
“GuySuCo and the Mental Health and Men’s Health Units of the Ministry of Public Health are jointly pursuing a social resilience programme to establish a network of individuals, groups and organisations within the targeted communities with a view to build their capacity and capability to provide psychosocial support to ex-employees of the Corporation, as well as their families and residents in the targeted communities,” the statement said…..
Fewer family visas approved as Trump toughens vetting of immigrants -Reuters review
NEW YORK, (Reuters) – President Donald Trump is ramping up calls on the U.S.
CAL flights affected by winter storm
Caribbean Airlines advises that due to the approaching winter storm which will affect New York and environs, the following Caribbean Airlines flights are cancelled for today, January 04, 2018:BW 015, January 04th from Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica to John F.
DDL eying Enmore estate
In a bid to secure molasses for its rum production, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has expressed interest in securing some assets of GuySuCo and sources close to the process say that its interest is in owning the Enmore Sugar Estate.
Jagdeo asks for month to consider judicial nominees
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday asked for a month to conduct due diligence checks on President David Granger’s nominee for the position of Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Kenneth Benjamin.
Third term appeal to come up at CCJ on Feb 6 for case management
From the schedule of sittings posted on its website, on February 6, 2018, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will hold its case management conference at which dates are likely to be set to hear Guyana’s appeal on the constitutionality of presidential limits exceeding two terms.