GuySuCo, Health Ministry launch ‘social resilience’ programme for laid-off workers

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is working with the Ministry of Public Health to implement their Social Resilience component of the Sustainable Communities Pro-gramme to provide support to the thousands of sugar workers who have been made redundant.

According to a joint press statement yesterday from the sugar company and the Ministry, the programme targets sugar-dependent communities in the vicinity of the Skeldon, Rose Hall, Enmore and Wales Estates.

“GuySuCo and the Mental Health and Men’s Health Units of the Ministry of Public Health are jointly pursuing a social resilience programme to establish a network of individuals, groups and organisations within the targeted communities with a view to build their capacity and capability to provide psychosocial support to ex-employees of the Corporation, as well as their families and residents in the targeted communities,” the statement said…..