Jagdeo asks for month to consider judicial nominees

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday asked for a month to conduct due diligence checks on President David Granger’s nominee for the position of Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Kenneth Benjamin.

The President acquiesced and the two sides will meet again on February 7th when Jagdeo will inform if the nominees for Chancellor and Chief Justice, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards meet his approval.

“I asked for an additional month to do my due diligence work before I can consider the candidate,” Jagdeo told Stabroek News yesterday…..