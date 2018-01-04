Le Repentir cemetery restoration project ongoing

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown has commenced a $150M restoration exercise of the Le Repentir Cemetery.
The project which began late last year is part of a wider strategy to sustainably restore the city of Georgetown.
Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI) today, Town Clerk, Royston King said that the Council is taking an aggressive approach to ensure the thorough restoration of the cemetery.
“We have hired under the emergency clause of the Act, a contractor with the human competencies and technological capability to clear the cemetery and help us restore it.”
He told DPI that the restoration work includes the removal of overgrown bushes and using an “environmentally friendly chemical” to help with the overgrowth and hanging trees. The contractor is also clearing and weeding all canals and waterways.
DPI said that it is the first time that the Council has hired a contractor to assist with the upkeep of the cemetery. King said previously, persons hired by the Council would simply weed, leaving the Council with the added responsibility of finding more money to have the cemetery cleaned again.
According to King, the new arrangement with the contractor will not only help to secure the cemetery but will also help to Council to save money. The contractor will work along with the Council’s technical team to ensure a robust maintenance programme.
“We started late last year, and these works will continue until maybe two or three months because there are a number of things we have to do within the cemetery and we are very happy about the support from citizens and stakeholders,” he told DPI.
The Town Clerk revealed that the Council last year, spent in excess of $80M, while $60M was expended the previous year on the cemetery.
The Council is also hoping that later this year it could galvanize the support of family members of persons buried in the cemetery, to have them be part of a massive clean-up.
“We are asking that when it is announced that those who are concerned that they will cooperate because we need to paint the tombs, we need to have the cemetery looking like a real cemetery… it is really important that we take some time and remember our loved ones and take some time to make this area one that we can be proud of”, he said.
Fewer family visas approved as Trump toughens vetting of immigrants -Reuters review
NEW YORK, (Reuters) – President Donald Trump is ramping up calls on the U.S.
CAL flights affected by winter storm
Caribbean Airlines advises that due to the approaching winter storm which will affect New York and environs, the following Caribbean Airlines flights are cancelled for today, January 04, 2018:BW 015, January 04th from Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica to John F.
DDL eying Enmore estate
In a bid to secure molasses for its rum production, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has expressed interest in securing some assets of GuySuCo and sources close to the process say that its interest is in owning the Enmore Sugar Estate.
Jagdeo asks for month to consider judicial nominees
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday asked for a month to conduct due diligence checks on President David Granger’s nominee for the position of Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Kenneth Benjamin.
Third term appeal to come up at CCJ on Feb 6 for case management
From the schedule of sittings posted on its website, on February 6, 2018, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will hold its case management conference at which dates are likely to be set to hear Guyana’s appeal on the constitutionality of presidential limits exceeding two terms.