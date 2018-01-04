Second Friendship man charged with murder of neighbour

A second person was yesterday charged at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court with the murder of Anand Sookram, of Friendship Village, Corentyne.

The second accused, Videsh Persaud, 21, also known as ‘Ryan’, a mechanic of Friendship Village, Corentyne, appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.

The charge read that the accused between Saturday, December 23, 2017 and Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Friendship Village, Corentyne murdered Sookram also known as `Half way’ or `Radesh’.

Persaud was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison, after the magistrate denied bail.

On December 29, Persaud’s older brother Suresh Persaud was also charged for the murder of Sookram.

Both men will return to the Whim Magistrate’s Court on January 8.