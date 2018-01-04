Shopkeeper charged over Pamela Landing ganja

A Sophia man was yesterday remanded to prison over the possession of cannabis.

The charge stated that Malcom Garraway on December 29th, 2017 at Pamela Landing, Potaro River had in his possession 1119 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Garraway stated that the cannabis was not his own and the shop where the police found it was not his own and he was just the shopkeeper. He further stated that the bag that the police found which contained the cannabis was in another room.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted based on the nature of the offence and the amount of cannabis that was found.

Magistrate Judy Latchman remanded him to prison and adjourned the matter to January 9th.