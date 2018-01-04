Shopkeeper charged over Pamela Landing ganja

A Sophia man was yesterday remanded to prison over the possession of cannabis.
The charge stated that Malcom Garraway on December 29th, 2017 at Pamela Landing, Potaro River had in his possession 1119 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
Garraway stated that the cannabis was not his own and the shop where the police found it was not his own and he was just the shopkeeper. He further stated that the bag that the police found which contained the cannabis was in another room.
The prosecutor objected to bail being granted based on the nature of the offence and the amount of cannabis that was found.
Magistrate Judy Latchman remanded him to prison and adjourned the matter to January 9th.
Fewer family visas approved as Trump toughens vetting of immigrants -Reuters review
NEW YORK, (Reuters) – President Donald Trump is ramping up calls on the U.S.
CAL flights affected by winter storm
Caribbean Airlines advises that due to the approaching winter storm which will affect New York and environs, the following Caribbean Airlines flights are cancelled for today, January 04, 2018:BW 015, January 04th from Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica to John F.
DDL eying Enmore estate
In a bid to secure molasses for its rum production, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has expressed interest in securing some assets of GuySuCo and sources close to the process say that its interest is in owning the Enmore Sugar Estate.
Jagdeo asks for month to consider judicial nominees
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday asked for a month to conduct due diligence checks on President David Granger’s nominee for the position of Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Kenneth Benjamin.
Third term appeal to come up at CCJ on Feb 6 for case management
From the schedule of sittings posted on its website, on February 6, 2018, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will hold its case management conference at which dates are likely to be set to hear Guyana’s appeal on the constitutionality of presidential limits exceeding two terms.